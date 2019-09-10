PJ Masks Live: Save The Day! Coming To The Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - PJ Masks Live!,’ the hit live musical production from is back with an all-new show, “PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!”
See ‘PJ Masks Live!’ at Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6pm.
The musical is based off the popular animated series on Disney Junior that features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure.
Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the live show!
Exclusive pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 10, at 12pm local time, with the general public on-sale starting Friday, September 13 at 10am.
