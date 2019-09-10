Peregrine falcon released into the wild in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A rehabilitated peregrine falcon was released into the wild Tuesday in Hopewell.
The falcon was treated by the Wildlife Center of Virginia after it fell from the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in May as a fledgling. The bird was found in the roadway and multiple cars had passed over it, though contact was avoided.
The bird had a broken breastbone and lung damage.
Wild Bunch Wildlife Rehabilitation had treated the bird and prepped it for release.
The release was conducted at JamesCrest Farm in Hopewell.
