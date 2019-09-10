News to Know: No relief from the heat; school groundbreaking; Fields to pay restitution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s still feeling hot, hot, hot as temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday and in the 90s mid-week.
Chesterfield County Public Schools officials will break ground on a new Crestwood Elementary School on Tuesday.
The school, which is set to open in the fall of 2021, will hold 750 students.
The man who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 has been ordered to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to several victims
James Fields Jr., of Ohio, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer in the incident. He also received a life sentence on federal hate crimes charges.
A group of goats and sheep escaped their “work site” Monday morning roaming a Richmond neighborhood near the Henrico County line.
Fourteen goats and sheep from RVA Goats were working in a client’s yard on Tempsford Lane when they made their great escape.
Several vehicles with Prince George Fire and EMS are out of commission after they were filled with contaminated fuel.
“We notified state operations center. We declared a local emergency. We activated our emergency operations center and began planning how we were going to handle this situation,” Director of Fire and EMS Brad Owens said.
Gasoline was put in vehicles that require diesel fuel, causing several medical vehicles to break down Monday morning.
NBC12 and the Red Cross teamed up Monday for a special Call 12 to help Hurricane Dorian victims.
Thanks to you and your generosity, $21,000 was raised for the American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
“You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.