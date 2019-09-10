News to Know: No relief from the heat; school groundbreaking; Fields to pay restitution

News to know for Sept. 10, 2019
By David Hylton | September 10, 2019 at 6:24 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 6:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s still feeling hot, hot, hot as temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday and in the 90s mid-week.

Hot, humid weather continues

School groundbreaking in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Public Schools officials will break ground on a new Crestwood Elementary School on Tuesday.

The school, which is set to open in the fall of 2021, will hold 750 students.

Chesterfield to break ground on new Crestwood Elementary

Fields to pay restitution

The man who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 has been ordered to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to several victims

James Fields Jr., of Ohio, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer in the incident. He also received a life sentence on federal hate crimes charges.

14 goats, sheep escape

A group of goats and sheep escaped their “work site” Monday morning roaming a Richmond neighborhood near the Henrico County line.

Fourteen goats and sheep from RVA Goats were working in a client’s yard on Tempsford Lane when they made their great escape.

14 goats, sheep escape ‘work site’, roam neighborhood

Contaminated fuel impacts rescue vehicles

Several vehicles with Prince George Fire and EMS are out of commission after they were filled with contaminated fuel.

“We notified state operations center. We declared a local emergency. We activated our emergency operations center and began planning how we were going to handle this situation,” Director of Fire and EMS Brad Owens said.

Gasoline was put in vehicles that require diesel fuel, causing several medical vehicles to break down Monday morning.

Contaminated fuel causes rescue vehicles to be shut down in Prince George

THANK YOU!

NBC12 and the Red Cross teamed up Monday for a special Call 12 to help Hurricane Dorian victims.

Thanks to you and your generosity, $21,000 was raised for the American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Final thought

“You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.