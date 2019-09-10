Motorcyclist stops for gas, wins Va. Lottery prize equivalent to $1M

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist out for a ride with his girlfriend decided to play the lottery while stopped for gas and ended up winning the equivalent of more than $1 million.
Darrin Venice, of Bowling Green, stopped at a Shell station on East Broaddus Avenue in Bowling Green for gas when both he and his girlfriend bought a ticket for the Weekly Two Grand Scratcher.
Hers lost, but his was different. He asked the clerk to scan the ticket and after a brief moment where the clerk said “something’s wrong" they soon realized the ticket was a winner.
Venice won the game’s top prize of $2,000 per week for the next 10 years. He’s the second person to claim the game’s top prize, meaning two additional top prize tickets are still out there.
Weekly Two Grand features prizes starting at $5. The odds of winning the top prize at 1 in 2,754,000, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.02.
Venice said he plans to use the money to take care of his family.
