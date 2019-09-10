Logan’s Roadhouse honors first responders with free meals on Sept. 11

(WWBT) - Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants around the country are recognizing first responders on Sept. 11 with a free meal.
From 3 to 6 p.m., firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMTs can enjoy entrees from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.
“Logan’s Roadhouse has always taken pride in serving the men and women that serve our country and local communities,” said Tim Kaliher, President for Logan’s Roadhouse. “Inviting those who serve our communities in to kick back, relax, and enjoy a free meal is a small gesture on our part to recognize the tremendous dedication and sacrifice first responders make daily for our safety.”
A first responder ID is required to get to get the free meal.
Click here to find a location near you.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.