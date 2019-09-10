Liberty’s Falwell says he’s target of ‘attempted coup’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. says he's asking the FBI to investigate what he called a "criminal" smear campaign against him by several disgruntled former board members and employees.
Falwell told The Associated Press on Tuesday the "attempted coup" was orchestrated in part to punish him for ardent support of President Donald Trump.
Falwell says he has evidence the ex-board members and employees improperly shared emails belonging to the university with reporters in seeking to discredit him.
His allegations come after Monday’s publication of a story in Politico Magazine alleging Falwell “presides over a culture of self-dealing” at Liberty, one of the country’s largest Christian universities.
Falwell, the son of the late evangelist Rev. Jerry Falwell, has come under increased scrutiny recently regarding his personal life and business investments.
