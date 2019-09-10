James Fields Jr. ordered to pay restitution to Charlottesville victims

James Alex Fields Jr. drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters in August 2017.
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 10, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:38 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 has been ordered to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to several victims, WVIR reports.

James Fields Jr., of Ohio, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer in the incident. He also received a life sentence on federal hate crimes charges.

On Monday, WVIR reports that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia - Charlottesville Division released the restitution agreement. The money will be paid to the clerk of the court and then distributed to the victims.

