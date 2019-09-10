Groups rally together run 343 laps for 343 fallen New York firefighters

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - This year marks 18 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and runners in Powhatan will be running 343 laps to remember those who lost their lives that day.
The Powhatan High School cross country team along with Powhatan County Fire and Rescue will walk or run those hundreds of laps.
“They weren’t stopping because of what your political background was any of your differences of opinion, they were going to do what first responders do and I’m hoping the community will rally around that and remember that," said Russ Holland Jr., event organizer.
The event will begin at midnight Sept. 11 at the Powhatan High School track. If you would like to participate, you can walk or run a single lap, or all 343.
