Forecast: Mid-summer heat hits in mid-September

Hot, humid weather continues
By Andrew Freiden | September 10, 2019 at 3:49 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Quiet but hot and humid weather for the next few days, then a cold front brings clouds, cooler weather, and showers on Friday.

TUESDAY: Morning fog, then Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Showers likely at any point. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

