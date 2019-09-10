32 dogs - some ‘near death’ - rescued; two people face animal cruelty charges

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The King and Queen Sheriff’s Office says 32 dogs were rescued recently and were in conditions that ranged from “poor to near death.”
Two people - Richard Awlasewicz and Candice Wheat - were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after the dogs were rescued on Owens Mill Road in St. Stephens Church on Aug. 17.
“Five of the dogs were discovered barricaded inside a small, dilapidated camper. Both the camper and the dogs were covered in feces and urine. There was no food or water in the camper,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “The temperature inside the camper was extreme and without ventilation. The remainder of the dogs were inside the residence with very little food and no water.”
The sheriff’s office says that on Sept. 6, Awlasewicz “made unsubstantiated claims that two of the dogs seized are service dogs for Awlasewicz and Wheat. Awlasewicz’s attorney asked that the two dogs be returned immediately. The Judge declined to entertain Awlasewicz’s attorneys request and the hearing has been continued until September 20.”
The dogs are being held at the King William Regional Animal Shelter.
“Thanks to the immediate veterinary care and the outstanding attention and care the dogs are receiving from the staff at the King William Regional Animal Shelter, it is apparent that most of the dogs’ conditions are improving daily,” the sheriff’s office said.
