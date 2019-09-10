Defending champ Austin visits for DECC Media Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since its arrival in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been a hit among players and fans alike. The PGA Tour Champions event is preparing for its fourth annual showing next month, and Tuesday saw last year’s champion paying a visit.
Woody Austin spent the afternoon at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course for the tournament’s media day. Austin played the last three holes of the course with media members and says that the venue ranks up there with the favorites among players on the tour.
“It’s got a great practice facility, the driving range, the golf course is always in pristine... I mean it hasn’t been in bad shape any of the three years we’ve been here,” Austin said on Tuesday. “Weather’s been perfect each of the three years we’ve been here so you can’t beat that.”
Austin secured last year’s championship with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, finishing atop the leaderboard just one stroke better than Bernhard Langer. Next month he’ll return looking to make it back-to-back wins at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and hitting a course at which he’s won already is certainly a confidence booster.
“It’s nice to know. You can always look back, you know just playing those three holes with you I knew exactly where I hit it on Sunday and how it played out,” recalled Austin.
The DECC is the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff weekends. 72 of the best golfers in the world, ages 50 and over, will look to be among the top 54 players on the tour, who will remain in the hunt for the top prize.
This year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic is October 17-20.
