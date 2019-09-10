Colonial Downs says it took in $17.5 million in racing wagers

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs took in $17.5 million dollars in its 24-day racing season since reopening in September.
That figure is 18 percent higher than in 2013, which had nine more racing days.
Virginians, however, are not the primary gamblers. Only 15 percent of that money came from Virginia. The other 85 percent of wagers were placed from outside the commonwealth.
Colonial Downs said 36,000 people attended races and the average daily purse was $492,000. It says between the race track in New Kent County and Rosie’s in Richmond, more than $3.5 million in taxes have been paid to the state and more than $2 million has been paid to localities.
The racetrack plans to run more than 15 days in 2020, and is working to formulate the schedule.
