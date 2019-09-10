Chesterfield to break ground on new Crestwood Elementary

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools officials will break ground on a new Crestwood Elementary School on Tuesday.
The school, which is set to open in the fall of 2021, will hold 750 students.
The new school is part of Chesterfield’s capital improvements plan that includes the renovation or replacement of seven elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.
Crestwood students are currently going to school in a “modular village” on the campus of Bon Air Elementary School during construction.
Tuesday’s groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m.
