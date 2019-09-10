Bon Air restaurant raises money for Hurricane Dorian relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was busier than usual for a Tuesday afternoon for Nuevo Mexico Restaurant at the Stony Point Shopping Center.
That’s because they’ve got a whole lot planned – all in the name of recovery.
“We’ll have live music, we’ll do burgers and dogs on the grill outside, everything is for donation," musician Stacy Huggins said.
Huggins will be sitting behind a drum set, providing some of the music for the “Ocracoke Island Hurricane Relief Benefit.”
Owner Darrell Wayne Henderson says it was a spur-of-the-moment idea: "I’m talking the last 48 hours,” he said.
But dozens of phone calls later, and with a little help from fellow business owners and musicians, it’s now all coming to fruition and raising quite a bit of money.
“We have some big donors that have graciously said if we made $5,000, they’ll match it," Henderson said. “So we have two of those. Obviously we want to make $10,000 so we can double that.”
He and his wife frequently visit Ocracoke Island, and say that many people in this area also have friends or family affected, including Nuevo Mexico’s bartender, Samuel Barton.
“There’s some folks that had to retreat to their attics. This is as bad as some of them have ever seen," Barton said. “There’s been a few people that have been on the island for a long time, but this is a pretty big storm. They haven’t seen one like this in quite a while."
Barton is going to make sure there aren’t any empty glasses at the fundraiser, as he says Ocracoke Island is one his favorite spots.
“I’m going to try to sell a lot more than I’ve ever sold before," Barton said. “I’m a little motivated to make sure we get the numbers up for them out there.”
All of Tuesday’s proceeds from the time the restaurant opened until it closes at 2 a.m. Wednesday will go towards the Outer Banks Community Foundation.
