Another Chesterfield school tests positive for legionella

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A preliminary test for legionella at Matoaca High School has come back positive, making it the sixth school in Chesterfield to test positive for the bacteria.
Two water cooling towers at Matoaca High School were tested and one came back with an initial positive result for legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaire’s disease.
Matoaca is the fifth Chesterfield school to test positive for legionella after Falling Creek Middle School, Midlothian Middle School, Greenfield Elementary School and L.C. Bird High School.
The school district said it worked with an independent contractor for cleaning and preventative maintenance on cooling towers on school grounds, and said the health department has told it the schools’ cooling towers have not been positively linked to an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in the county.
The cooling tower that registered a positive test was cleaned and tested again by the third-party contractor.
The school district said there has been no disruption to activities at the school and no students or staff at Matoaca High School have reported any related illnesses to the school district or health department.
