Virginia Pridefest celebrates region’s LGBTQ community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 30,000 people are expected to attend Richmond’s annual Pridefest.
Event organizers say this year’s event embodies the progress achieved in the fight for acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ community in Virginia and beyond.
The celebration includes local, regional and national entertainment, youth- and family-friendly activities, vendors and performances.
Event attendees can expect a wide variety of organizations, businesses, craftsmen and food.
The 2019 Virginia Pridefest will take place on Brown’s Island on Saturday, Sept. 28.
