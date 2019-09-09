Virginia man charged with vehicle theft, assault in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A northern Virginia man has been arrested after an assault and stolen vehicle were reported in Stafford.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault just after 2 a.m. Sept. 6 on Sydney Lane after a woman said a man she had been watching a movie with left the room and began choking her when he returned.
Deputies located the suspect hiding behind a vehicle. The suspect then ran and deputies lost sight of him after he jumped a fence.
Another deputy responded to Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road at 9:13 a.m. after a man reported leaving his vehicle parked at a gas pump while he went inside the store and came back to find the vehicle was gone.
Surveillance images showed a man entering the vehicle and driving away, and that suspect matched the description of the assault suspect.
The stolen vehicle was found by Prince William County police who also arrested Robert Allen Hughes, 27, of Manassas.
Hughes is charged with grand larceny, abduction, strangulation, assault and battery, obstruction and resisting arrest.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.