News to Know for Sept. 9: How to help Dorian victims; Henrico school redistricting; storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are the top headlines to kick off your week:
After a stray shower (or evening storm chance in the morning) this afternoon/evening commute from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. could produce a severe thunderstorm or two.
Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast for your area!
NBC12 and the Red Cross are teaming up Monday for a special Call 12 to help Hurricane Dorian victims.
Call 804-345-1212 to make a donation from 6 to 9 a.m. and then again from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Henrico school leaders have taken another step forward in the process that could eventually affect where your child goes to school.
Thursday the school board approved the list of people selected for two committees that will oversee the redistricting process expected to run through May 2020. The redistricting would be for the 2021-2022 school year.
That process officially gets underway next month with two public information meetings scheduled for Sept. 9 at New Bridge Learning Center auditorium.
The City of Emporia has resolved a water discoloration issue after issuing a warning Sunday night.
City officials say the water is now safe for drinking and all other uses after residents saw pink water.
Many events in Central Virginia are being held this week to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Click/tap here for a full list.
A couple from Stuarts Draft just finished their 2,200 mile hike of the Appalachian Trail.
Over the past five months of the journey, Daniel Gayle was carrying a little surprise with him for his girlfriend, Laura Klein.
“I would estimate she carried her engagement ring for a hundred plus miles when we would just switch backpacks, and she had no idea she was carrying her own engagement ring for all those miles,” Gayle said.
“Spend life with who makes you happy, not who you have to impress.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.