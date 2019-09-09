NC police department promotes physical discipline for misbehaving children

POLKTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Polkton Police Department posted a message through Facebook on Monday which appeared to advocate using physical force to discipline children.
In the post, the Department explained that disciplining children is not considered a form of corporal punishment and a picture of an advertisement for ‘The Belt’ is prominently displayed beside it.
In the picture, the advertisement appears to suggest that a belt can be used for children who talk back, yell, don’t eat, run in stores and ‘more’.
The Department explained in their post that it is acceptable to ‘take control back over your family’, while suggesting that boundaries need to be established when it comes to children and their behavior.
The post also includes a disclaimer that leaving marks on children as a result of discipline is still considered child abuse and that there is a line between abuse and discipline.
