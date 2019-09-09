NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of 9/9/19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Highland Springs stayed atop the rankings after a big win in a match-up of two perennial state powerhouses, Thomas Dale held steady after a victory in the Battle of Chester, and a newcomer enters the poll this week.
1) Highland Springs (2-0, was #1)- It wasn’t easy, but the Springers picked up a win in Virginia Beach against Oscar Smith on Saturday night, running their winning streak to 31 games. Highland Springs was shutout in the first half for the first time since 2016, only to rally for the 13-6 win. vs Meadowbrook, 9/13
2) Thomas Dale (2-0, was #2)- For just the second time in the last 12 meetings, the Knights earned a win in the Battle of Chester against L.C. Bird. Defenses reigned supreme in the first half, which saw Thomas Dale fail to get a first down, but two big second half plays broke the game open in the 28-0 Dale victory. @ Hermitage, 9/13
3) Manchester (1-0, was #3)- The Lancers were pushed to their limits, needing double overtime to top Varina their last time out. A bye week will have Manchester coming into this
4) Hopewell (1-0, was #5)- Hopewell hit the road and took care of Tabb, 40-7, to open up its 2019 campaign. The Blue Devils are also coming off of an open date as they return to continue the bulk of their schedule against the team that ended their 2018 season. vs. I.C. Norcom, 9/13
5) Varina (1-1, was #6)- The Blue Devils bounced back from a season-opening loss with a shutout victory over Meadowbrook. Varina looked dangerous, both on the ground and through the air, while its defense picked up the shutout. vs. Matoaca, 9/13
6) Henrico (2-0, was #7)- Hermitage gave the Warriors some issues this past Friday, as Henrico had to come back to force overtime, eventually winning in the extra session, 20-14. Eric McDaniels tallied two touchdowns for the Warriors. @ Deep Run, 9/13
7) Monacan (1-0, was #9)- A great start to the 2019 campaign for Jim Henderson and company, shutting out Hanover, 27-0. Josiah Nelson picked up 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns on ten carries, as the Chiefs put up all 27 points before halftime. vs. Manchester, 9/13
8) Dinwiddie (1-1, was #4)- The Generals hit the road and fell to a much bigger Massaponax team, but never let the game get out of reach until the fourth quarter. It’s a game that will serve Dinwiddie well down the road. vs. North Stafford, 9/13
9) Louisa (2-0, was #10)- Make it 22 straight regular season wins for Louisa, which cruised past Chancellor on Friday night. The Lions did a lot of damage with their ground game. vs. Massaponax, 9/13
10) L.C. Bird (0-1, was #8)- The Skyhawks’ defense looked very strong against Thomas Dale, holding the Knights without a first down in the first two quarters. Two big plays by Dale in the second half proved to be Bird’s downfall, but that defense will cause plenty of issues for opponents this season. vs. Huguenot, 9/12
11) Deep Run (2-0, was NR)- The Wildcats enter the poll after two victories to open the season, most recently a 21-7 triumph at Atlee. Deep Run has held its first two opponents to just a touchdown apiece, but will face a tough test this week in Henrico. vs. Henrico, 9/13
12) Benedictine (2-1, was #11)- Avalon came to town and handed the Cadets their first loss of 2019. Benedictine had some chances and was in the game for the first half before the Black Knights pulled away. @ For Union, 9/13
Dropped out: Atlee
