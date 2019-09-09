5 last minute things to do before the summer ends

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As summer starts to wind down and the kids are back to school you may be thinking of some last minute ideas for things to do to get outdoors. Here are 5 fun outdoor things you can do in the next month.
Hours: Monday – Saturday | 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Admission:
Treetop Zoofari Course: $55.00 per person
Junior Explorer Course: $25.00 per person
Hours: May 14th – Sept. 4th | Monday-Sunday | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Admission:
Guided Raft Trips
- Falls of the James – $74/person weekdays, $84/person on weekends
- Lower River – $59/person weekdays, $69/person on weekends
- Upper River – $59/person weekdays, $69/person on weekends (children under age of 11 are $10 off)
- “Mini Me” – $69/person weekdays, $79/person on weekends. 11:00 a.m. trip time (10:30 check-in)
- Friday Sunset – This trip is $69/person
- Whitewater Ducky Trips – $69.00/person weekdays, $79.00/person weekends
Guided Kayaking Trips
- Flat Water – $59.00/person weekdays, $69.00 on the weekend
- Upper River – $59.00/person weekdays, $69.00 on the weekend
Guided Paddle-boarding
- Stand Up Eco – $35 per person, children under the age of 12 are $25 each
- Whitewater Paddle-boarding – $59/person on weekdays and $69/person on weekends
Hours:
August 4 – 12 | 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
August 13 – 17 & 19 | 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
August 18 | 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Admission:
Hours: Gates open at 6:15 p.m.Pro-tip: Get there early!
Admission:
Adults & Kids 12+: $8.50
Kids 4-11: $4.00
Babies: Free
Hours:
Monday – Friday | Noon – 7 p.m.
Saturday – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Admission:
Adults: $8
Children (5-12 years old) – $6
Seniors (65 years and older) – $6
Children 4 and younger – Free
