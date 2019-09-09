Forecast: First Alert Weather Day-- Most neighborhoods stay dry but a few severe storms are possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers are possible Monday morning, then a few storms will pop in the afternoon, with a low end severe potential. Most areas stay dry as a hot week begins.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon from 4 PM to 9 PM. Hail, damaging wind, and a low chance for a tornado are possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Most Neighborhoods stay dry.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. (Rain Chance: 20%)
