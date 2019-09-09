Contaminated fuel causes rescue vehicles to be shut down in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Several vehicles with Prince George Fire and EMS are out of commission after they were filled with contaminated fuel.
Gasoline was put in vehicles that require diesel fuel, causing several medical vehicles to break down while on the road Monday morning.
All EMS vehicles were shut down once the problem was discovered. Officials tested the fuel at all eight fire stations and two came back positive for contaminated fuel.
In total, three fire engines, one ladder truck and three medical units are still out of service because of the problem. The department is working to drain the contaminated tanks and get the vehicles back in service.
County officials are working with a diesel vendor to correct the issue.
While the problem is being resolved, Prince George has reached out to neighboring emergency personnel to assist in responding to its calls.
