Central Virginia 9/11 events honor those who lost their lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many events in Central Virginia are being held to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Richmond
- 2019 Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Sept. 8, 6:30 a.m. - SunTrust Center
- 2019 TMF 9/11 Heroes Run - Sept. 8, 1:30 - 4 p.m. - 1000 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
- Virginia War Memorial’s 9/11 ceremony - Sept. 11, 6 p.m. - Shrine of Memory
Chesterfield
- Kiwanis Patriot’s Day & Fall Fling - Sept. 11, 4 - 8 p.m. - Unity Park, 1800 Coxendale Road, Chester
Prince George
- 3rd Annual Red Knights 9/11 Fundraiser - Sept. 8, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tickets online, Prince George Company 1 Firehouse, 6500 Courthouse Road, Prince George
Hanover
- Hanover County 9/11 Memorial Program - Sept. 11, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - 7530 County Complex Road, Hanover
Culpeper
- 9/11 Volunteer Day: Culpeper National Cemetery - Sept. 11, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Culpeper National Cemetery
