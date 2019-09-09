Central Virginia 9/11 events honor those who lost their lives

By Tamia Mallory | September 8, 2019 at 10:00 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 10:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many events in Central Virginia are being held to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Richmond

  • 2019 Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Sept. 8, 6:30 a.m. - SunTrust Center
  • 2019 TMF 9/11 Heroes Run - Sept. 8, 1:30 - 4 p.m. - 1000 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
  • Virginia War Memorial’s 9/11 ceremony - Sept. 11, 6 p.m. - Shrine of Memory

Chesterfield

  • Kiwanis Patriot’s Day & Fall Fling - Sept. 11, 4 - 8 p.m. - Unity Park, 1800 Coxendale Road, Chester

Prince George

  • 3rd Annual Red Knights 9/11 Fundraiser - Sept. 8, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tickets online, Prince George Company 1 Firehouse, 6500 Courthouse Road, Prince George

Hanover

  • Hanover County 9/11 Memorial Program - Sept. 11, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - 7530 County Complex Road, Hanover

Culpeper

  • 9/11 Volunteer Day: Culpeper National Cemetery - Sept. 11, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Culpeper National Cemetery

