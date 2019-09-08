Kroger and GRTC team up for Richmond food bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger at Willow Lawn partnered with GRTC to collect non-perishable food for Feedmore at “Fill the Bus.”
Kroger District Coordinator Denise Holliday spearheaded the event, which she says is especially important because this month is “Hunger Action Month.”
“Everything collected today goes directly to Feedmore, so it goes directly to our local food bank," said Holliday.
Customers at Kroger were called to donate non-perishable items and drop them off at a GRTC bus parked outside the store Saturday afternoon.
Henrico resident William White and his young daughter donated several cans of green beans.
“I just wanted to be a good role model for her and let her see what it’s like to give back to the community,” said White. “We’ve got schools in the area that 80%of the population is in poverty and that’s a result of us as a community. We can change that and we can give back.”
The also event brought out local celebrities like Jeff Wicker and Rebecca Wilde of Wicker in the Morning radio.
“This is the time of year where a lot of kids are going a back to school and they’re spending lots of money on school supplies and they’re not getting fed... so we want to make sure Feedmore has enough food to help them out,” said Wicker.
“That’s why we love to get behind Feedmore, they’re one of our favorite organizations to support hands down and the things that they do are just amazing. I mean, they are really helping to build up the community,” said Wilde.
The items donated on the bus were directly delivered to Feedmore in Richmond. Over 830 pounds of food in was collected from Saturday’s event.
“Anything that goes to our local food bank and is something that helps our local families is just awesome,” said Holliday.
