First Alert Weather Day Monday for two rounds of severe storms possible
Two rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday with the first in the morning and again in the afternoon.
By Nick Russo | September 8, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 6:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Based on the newest information, Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day for potential strong to severe storms.

Two rounds of storms will be possible. The first could impact the morning commute between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again for the evening commute from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Most of Central and Southern Virginia is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center on Monday.

The primary threat with storms on Monday will be strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. There is a very low chance for a tornado that cannot be completely ruled out.

The radar at 5 a.m. could show a cluster of strong storms moving into the metro Richmond area.

The radar at 9 a.m. may show the first round of storms starting to move east of Richmond.

Additional strong to severe storms may develop between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the evening. You don’t need to cancel outdoor plans on Monday but stay weather aware and be prepared to move indoors if skies get threatening and you hear thunder or see lightning.

