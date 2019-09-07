5-year-old battling bone cancer has last round of chemo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 5-year-old Bullitt County boy who was diagnosed with bone cancer last year had his last round of chemo on Wednesday.
Derrick Schott, 5, of Shepherdsville, goes by DJ. On December 7, 2018, another child stepped on DJ’s untied shoelace, causing him to fall. After DJ was dropped off at home by the school bus, he was taken to the ER, where an X-ray found a break in his humerus bone and a large mass at the break site.
DJ was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where a bone biopsy led to the diagnosis of Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
The plan was for DJ to have 10 chemo treatments.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, DJ had his very last round of chemo.
