Impaired driver gets truck stranded in ocean

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N. Car. (WWBT) - A driver for Commons Sense Construction came up a little short in the common sense department Friday, driving a truck into the ocean.
Kill Devil Hills police said the vehicle drove into the ocean off of Arch Street at 2:30 p.m., trapping both a driver and passenger inside. The passenger was ultimately able to get out on their own.
The driver, identified as Troy J. Topash, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested after police determined he was driving while impaired.
The truck was secured with a tow strap to prevent it from washing out to sea.
Police said that at the time of the incident, Kill Devil Hills was under curfew while being hit by Hurricane Dorian.
The incident came one day after #JeepWatch went viral after a red Jeep became stranded in the ocean in Myrtle Beach, S. Car.
