Henrico road to close for railroad crossing repairs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico road will be closed for a few days while emergency repairs are done to a CSX railroad crossing.
Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m., Elko Road near Portugee Road will be closed. Weather permitting, repairs are expected to be done by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
During the closure, drivers should use the following detours from VDOT:
- Northbound Elko Rd. (Rt. 156) – Take Charles City Rd. (Rt. 156) south to Darbytown Rd. west to S. Laburnum Ave. north to E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) east back to Elko Rd. (Rt. 156).
- Southbound Elko Rd. (Rt. 156) – Take E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) west to S. Laburnum Ave. south to Darbytown Rd. east to Charles City Rd. (Rt. 156) north back to Elko Rd. (Rt. 156).
