Frying Pan Tower defends flying flag in hurricane conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frying Pan Tower sounded off on their Facebook page this week in response to critics who don’t agree with the flying of the American Flag in hurricane conditions.
The image of Old Glory waving from Frying Pan Tower in pelting rain and turbulent winds during Hurricane Florence was an enduring metaphor for the fortitude and tenacity of Carolinians during the 2018 storm. People were excited to learn the live feed was going to be up again during Hurricane Dorian. The attention did also come with concerns from some about leaving the American symbol out in the elements.
Owner Richard Neal says changing the flag is no easy task. The tower 32 miles off shore is not easy to get to in the first place, and the flag pole lacks a conventional cable to lift and lower a flag.
“We had to fix the flag’s attaching point to the top permanently so it would not fray and fall down in the tremendous forces of nature out there. To change the flag we must have low winds, multiple hands to help and it has to be either when it has worn or would be known to be an upcoming dangerous condition,” Neal wrote.
The flag was in place well before Dorian’s arrival. This particular flag was actually nicknamed “Steve.”
“When we get angry posts and comments on why we didn’t just hang a hurricane flag we can only answer ‘because we didn’t know and when we did know, we couldn’t remove it,'” Neal also said.
During Hurricane Florence, the flag, named “Kevin,” was badly damaged by the conditions. When the flag was retired,“Kevin” was auctioned off for $10,900 and the proceeds went to relief efforts.
“We also feel the pain of our flag being abused by the weather and by comments from those who do not value what we have in our great nation. We love our country and are doing our best to restore something from a time when men and women put their heads, hearts and bodies into getting it done. We know that some will not agree with the flag being up in this weather but truthfully, it is not our way to not fly Old Glory,” said Neal.
