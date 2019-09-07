Deputies search for 3 missing juveniles

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three “runaway/missing” juveniles.
The three were reported missing from Jackson-Feild Home in Jarratt.
Deputies said to watch for them in the area of Wyatt’s Mill Road, Orion Road, Nottoway Road, along with the Purdy and Jarratt areas, and beyond.
Officials said each one was wearing a hoodie, one grey, one black and one white.
Deputies did not provide any additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 434-348-4200 or Jackson-Feild Home 434-634-3217.
