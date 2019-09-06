Senior Alert issued for 74-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment

The Alert for 74-year-old Edward Reynolds Jr. was issued Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Tamia Mallory | September 6, 2019 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 1:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Pennysylvania State Police and Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

The Alert for 74-year-old Edward Reynolds Jr. was issued Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. He was last seen leaving his house on Forelock Court in Pennysylvania on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Reynolds is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. There is no known clothing description.

Police say Reynolds is driving a tan 2005 Honda Element with Pennsylvania registration GCP-4944.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at 610-692-5100.

