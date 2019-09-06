Salvation Army Central Virginia searching for Christmas Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army Central Virginia is in urgent need of a Christmas Center.
The Christmas Center is the large warehouse space used for the annual Christmas Assistance program.
All NBC12 Angel Tree donations are stored, sorted and organized in the Christmas Center before going out to families in December.
The location used last year, which served over 5,400 children, nearly 800 seniors and had the help of almost 3,000 volunteers, is not available this year.
While the Salvation Army is flexible, an ideal “wish list” includes:
- 80,000-100,000 square feet
- Use between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31
- Loading docks
- Large parking area with working lights
- Working restrooms and heat
- Preferably near a bus line
- Former retail spaces (Macy’s, KMart, etc.) work well
Anyone with any information on a potential property is asked to contact Development Director Matt Pochily at Matthew.Pochily@uss.salvationarmy.org or 804-389-2944.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.