Proposed council ban on single-use plastics clears another hurdle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill that would ban a variety of single-use plastics on Oahu, from plastic utensils to Styrofoam containers, is now headed to a final vote at the City Council.
Bill 40 would end the exemptions to the plastic bag ban that started in 2015, and also require businesses to stop using plastic straws, utensils and containers.
Councilman Joey Manahan introduced the measure in July and says Bill 40 aligns with the state’s ambitious zero emissions goal by 2045.
“We’re doing so many things around climate change," he said. “We’re concerned about sea level rise. We’re concerned about global warming, and Hawaii has taken such a leadership role in the issue and so it’s time for us to ban plastics.”
But restaurant and service industry representatives say the measure would make it more expensive to do business in the islands.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.