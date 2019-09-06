News to Know for Sept. 6: Dorian hammers parts of VA; RVA threat dropping fast; plus, ‘Jeep Watch 2019’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve been tracking Dorian nonstop, and here’s a quick look at what you need to know to get you out the door.
Some schools throughout the area are closed for the day due to Dorian. See the full list here.
Other parts of the state are not as lucky, with Tropical Storm Warnings (counties shaded in yellow) are in effect for our far eastern counties and southeastern Virginia.
Wind gusts 55-65 mph will be likely with power outages possible in southeastern Virginia.
After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm.
When a Richmond-native takes to the skies, he isn’t after deer or elk. Air Force pilot Maj. Alex Boykin’s quarry is something much, much bigger: Monster storms.
He says storm hunting is crucial because the data collected could make a huge difference in how states in the path of the hurricane respond.
A red Jeep captured the attention of the nation Thursday while Hurricane Dorian’s heavy rains and gusty winds battered the Grand Strand coastline.
The incident even sparked a spoof video by a kid in South Carolina. Watch it if you need a laugh.
