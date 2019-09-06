News to Know for Sept. 6: Dorian hammers parts of VA; RVA threat dropping fast; plus, ‘Jeep Watch 2019’

News to Know for Sept. 6
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 6, 2019 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 6:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve been tracking Dorian nonstop, and here’s a quick look at what you need to know to get you out the door.

Good News for RVA

The Richmond area will escape Dorian with mainly clouds and a few showers.

First Alert Closings

Some schools throughout the area are closed for the day due to Dorian. See the full list here.

Virginia Beach Update

Other parts of the state are not as lucky, with Tropical Storm Warnings (counties shaded in yellow) are in effect for our far eastern counties and southeastern Virginia.

Wind gusts 55-65 mph will be likely with power outages possible in southeastern Virginia.

Dorian is hammering Virginia Beach with strong winds and rain. Brent Solomon NBC12 is there live.

"I think we’re in for a great big mess.”

After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is losing strength. (Source: CNN)

Track it on your phone

Tracking the Tropics on the First Alert Weather app

“We are storm hunters.”

When a Richmond-native takes to the skies, he isn’t after deer or elk. Air Force pilot Maj. Alex Boykin’s quarry is something much, much bigger: Monster storms.

He says storm hunting is crucial because the data collected could make a huge difference in how states in the path of the hurricane respond.

Richmond native pilots storm hunter planes into Hurricane Dorian

Jeep Watch 2019

A red Jeep captured the attention of the nation Thursday while Hurricane Dorian’s heavy rains and gusty winds battered the Grand Strand coastline.

Dorian pounds the U.S. coast

DORIAN BATTERS THE U.S. COAST: A live look at Myrtle Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Charleston as the hurricane moves north >> http://bit.ly/2MLhy3R Additional live coverage from North Carolina >> http://bit.ly/2lzzuSC

The incident even sparked a spoof video by a kid in South Carolina. Watch it if you need a laugh.

RAW: S.C. kids spoof 'Jeep Watch'

Final Thought

“Friday. The golden child of the weekdays. The superhero of the workweek. The welcome wagon to the weekend. The famous F-word we thank God for every week.“ - Unknown

