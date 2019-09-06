Lowcountry man captures surreal video of island of trees floating by during Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man was in the midst of preventing water from getting into his home during Hurricane Dorian’s swipe of the coast Thursday when he saw something strange moving past his home on Litchfield Beach.
It was a large island of trees that was moving across an overflowing pond.
Amanda Barclay said her husband couldn’t believe what he was seeing and started taking video of the surreal sight.
“He stayed behind to watch over our home while my daughter and I went inland to stay with my parents,” said Amanda Barclay who sent the video to Live 5 News.
Amanda’s husband, Brandon, had been outside for several hours preventing water from getting into the family home.
Brandon was surveying the water level behind the home when he saw the “tree island” floating by.
“Typically, we see an occasional alligator swimming by or some egrets,” Amanda said.
