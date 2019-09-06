Louisa man arrested after shooting man in stomach

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa man has been arrested after shooting a man in the stomach.
Deputies received a call about an individual arriving at the hospital saying he had been shot in the stomach on Thursday morning at about 2 a.m.
An investigation revealed the victim had been shot in the stomach by Thomas Johnson, 57, of Louisa, at an address on Taylor Road in Louisa County.
An interview with Johnson confirmed he shot Eric Bishop, of Louisa, in the stomach.
Johnson was arrested for unlawful shooting/wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.
He was held without bound and will be brought to the General District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.
