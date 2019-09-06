‘It’s a catastrophe’: Chesterfield family worried about relatives in Bahamas

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Many families across central Virginia are worried about family and friends in the Bahamas.
Some say they haven’t been able to get in contact with them since Hurricane Dorian left a path of destruction.
Tynisha Johnson and her husband have a cousin in the Bahamas who survived the storm.
“Stay where you are and try being safe,” Eveie Cooper said.
Eveie Cooper was able to record a message to send to her family in Chesterfield.
Roads turned into raging rivers as communities came together to rescue those trapped in attics.
“Everywhere is a disaster. It’s just finished for this area,” Cooper said.
Cooper lives in Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands. She couldn’t call her family in the states and could only send this voice message to let them know she’s still alive.
“Every car is turned upside down. It’s like doomsday and it’s a catastrophe here," Cooper said. “As soon as we can get help we are going to get out of here.”
Cooper said as she tried to get help, there was death all around her.
“We went to go to a shelter and we ran into three bodies, including my neighbor. He died,” Cooper said.
Relief efforts continue to ramp up all around the world.
There’s an Emergency Operations Center for The Red Cross in Richmond. Inside, crews coordinate with state and local agencies to see how they can assist.
“There are over 1,600 Red Cross volunteers from across the country that involved in the efforts," spokesman Jonathan McNamara said. “Starting in Florida and some of them have moved up to South Carolina and North Carolina. We have our teams in Virginia.”
As organizations work to help those in need, those most affected say it’s the worse they’ve ever seen.
“It’s a big loss here, and it’s a big loss of life here,” Cooper said.
Click here to donate to the Red Cross and their relief efforts.
