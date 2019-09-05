Woman charged after 12-year-old boy on bicycle struck by car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was arrested after a 12-year-boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Paradise Court at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and found that a boy was sitting stationary on his bicycle at the end of a driveway when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with severe injuries to his leg.
Belquis Rubenia Lemus De Rios, 31, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and not having insurance.
De Rios was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
