Virginia National Guard on standby for Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard is staged and ready for a possible response to Hurricane Dorian.
Officials say approximately 60 soldiers and 20 vehicles are staged for state emergency support duty in the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads areas.
Guard soldiers are prepared to assist local and state emergency agencies respond to potential storm impacts.
All soldiers have tactical trucks for high water transportation and chain saws for debris reductions. Two rotary wing aviation rescue hoist crews are also on standby.
