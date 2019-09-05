This week’s high school football schedule- updates and changes included

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Dorian is causing some changes to this week’s high school football schedule. Changes will be updated as information becomes available.
Wednesday:
Varina 63, Meadowbrook 0
Thomas Jefferson 56, Armstrong 6
Friday:
Avalon @ Benedictine- 4:00
Trinity @ Collegiate- 4:30
Thomas Dale @ L.C. Bird- 7:00
Douglas Freeman @ James River- 7:00
Deep Run @ Atlee- 7:00
Henrico @ Hermitage- 7:00
J.R. Tucker @ Prince George- 7:00
Lee-Davis @ Mills Godwin- 7:00
Patrick Henry @ Caroline- 7:00
Monacan @ Hanover- 7:00
Dinwiddie @ Massaponax- 7:00
Amelia @ Franklin- 7:00
Essex @ Surry- 7:00
Washington & Lee @ West Point- 7:00
Middlesex @ Cumberland- 7:00
Fuqua @ Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- 7:00
Matoaca @ Powhatan- 7:30
Chancellor @ Louisa- 7:30
Coolidge @ Life Christian- TBA
Saturday:
Highland Springs @ Oscar Smith- 7:00
Monday:
Colonial Heights @ New Kent- 6:30
Bruton @ King William- 7:00
