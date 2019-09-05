This week’s high school football schedule- updates and changes included

By Marc Davis | September 5, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 5:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Dorian is causing some changes to this week’s high school football schedule. Changes will be updated as information becomes available.

Wednesday:

Varina 63, Meadowbrook 0

Thomas Jefferson 56, Armstrong 6

Friday:

Avalon @ Benedictine- 4:00

Trinity @ Collegiate- 4:30

Thomas Dale @ L.C. Bird- 7:00

Douglas Freeman @ James River- 7:00

Deep Run @ Atlee- 7:00

Henrico @ Hermitage- 7:00

J.R. Tucker @ Prince George- 7:00

Lee-Davis @ Mills Godwin- 7:00

Patrick Henry @ Caroline- 7:00

Monacan @ Hanover- 7:00

Dinwiddie @ Massaponax- 7:00

Amelia @ Franklin- 7:00

Essex @ Surry- 7:00

Washington & Lee @ West Point- 7:00

Middlesex @ Cumberland- 7:00

Fuqua @ Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- 7:00

Matoaca @ Powhatan- 7:30

Chancellor @ Louisa- 7:30

Coolidge @ Life Christian- TBA

Saturday:

Highland Springs @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Monday:

Colonial Heights @ New Kent- 6:30

Bruton @ King William- 7:00

