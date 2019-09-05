State officials work around the clock inside the Emergency Operations Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia state agencies are working around the clock inside the nucleus of operations getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.
“A lot of dedicated individuals working as public servants," Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s director of external affairs Adam Zubowsky said. “A lot of these people have their own families and properties but they come in from across the commonwealth. They signed up for this.”
The Emergency Operations Center is housed inside Virginia State Police headquarters in Chesterfield. The center went into effect Monday after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency.
“It allows us to bring in state assets from across state government, work with local partners and tap into resources with federal government,” Zubowsky said.
Representatives from across state government, local and federal all come together as one.
“Mass Care and the Department of Social Services will be coordinating with the locals to provide any resources and assets they may need," Zubowsky said. "The city of Portsmouth has already opened a shelter at the high school.”
Additionally, crews plan in case the waters start to rise.
“You’re looking at swift water rescue teams in case of flash flooding. There is a flash flooding watch,” Zubowsky said.
The military and National Guard also have resources on stand-by in care they are needed. So far, 60 Soldiers and 20 vehicles with the National Guard have been put in place ahead of the storm.
FEMA already has crews down in the Hampton Roads and coastal Virginia ahead of the storm but trucks have been brought in from around the country to help.
"I think the state is always ready because it’s a 365 operation of training, allocating resources, communication,” Zubowsky said.
