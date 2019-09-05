Hardywood’s Ginger Bread Stout: The Complete Set go on sale September 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s almost that time of year: Gingerbread Stout season!
The coveted Hardywood brew makes its annual debut on November 2nd. Sales for GBS: The Complete Set will go live to the public on September 23 at 9am EST. Make sure to act fast. These sets usually sell out within minutes.
GBS: The Complete Set includes:
- The Original Gingerbread Stout
- Christmas Pancakes
- Bourbon Barrel GBS
- Apple Brandy Mega GBS
- Christmas Morning
- Christmas Island
- Kentucky Christmas Pancakes
- Frosty GBS
- Kentucky Christmas Morning
- Fluffy GBS
- Gingerbread Porter
- Double Barrel GBS
- GBS branded glass
For those Gingerbread Stout fans out there you may notice some new names. This year Hardywood has expanded to 12 variants with six new concepts and four variants packaged exclusively for the Complete Set.
Read more about the GBS: The Complete Set and how to purchase a one HERE!
