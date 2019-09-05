Forecast: First Alert Weather Days as Dorian approaches; Big wind Friday

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain and wind likely, rain especially in the morning but windy throughout the day. Heaviest rain in eastern and SE VA. 35-45+mph wind gusts in metro Richmond, 55-70mph wind gusts in eastern and southeastern VA. Dorian pulls away during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain in Richmond will be around an 1 but totals will be MUCH higher South and East.