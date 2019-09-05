Forecast: First Alert Weather Days as Dorian approaches; Big wind Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday as Dorian brings impacts to Virginia. Strong winds and heavy rain starts predawn Friday, especially east and southeastern VA.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with a few light showers possible during the morning. Light rain develops in central and eastern Virginia during the afternoon and evening with the outer bands of Dorian, then moderate rain likely overnight into Friday. Winds pick up during the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%, increasing to 70% by evening)
*Winds from the north and northeast could gust to 35-45+mph at times in Central Virginia throughout the day Friday. This could cause some power outages. Winds will gust higher (55-70mph) along the Bay and across southeastern VA where’s there’s a tropical storm watch in effect.
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain and wind likely, rain especially in the morning but windy throughout the day. Heaviest rain in eastern and SE VA. 35-45+mph wind gusts in metro Richmond, 55-70mph wind gusts in eastern and southeastern VA. Dorian pulls away during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain in Richmond will be around an 1 but totals will be MUCH higher South and East.
SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
