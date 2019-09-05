Evacuations issued in portions of Va. as Dorian approaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Much of southeastern Virginia is shutting down as Hurricane Dorian churns up the Atlantic Coast.
Virginia Beach officials announced mandatory evacuations Thursday for the community of Sandbridge. The strip of land is home to beach houses that sit along the Atlantic Coast near the North Carolina border.
Voluntary evacuations were also encouraged in flood-prone areas in the coastal city of nearly 500,000 people.
The low-lying region is prone to flooding without much rain. Dorian is expected to bring heavy rains and 2 to 4 feet (0.6 to 1 meter) of storm surge Friday.
Schools and universities canceled Friday classes throughout much of the region. Buses, light rail and ferries will stop running.
Military bases will operate with only mission-essential personnel.
The Richmond area could see heavy rain and wind later Thursday and Friday morning as the storm churns north.
