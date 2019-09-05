Check on elderly and disabled during storm, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Hurricane Dorian whipping the southeast, representatives from the Richmond Ambulance Authority and the Capital Area Agency on aging are stressing the importance of checking on older and disabled relatives.
Just as families are urged to practice their emergency and evacuation plans, Senior Connections representatives say it’s up to family and friends to check on older relatives and neighbors.
Hurricane Dorian has shifted its path and like all storms -- it’s unpredictable. That’s why officials say these welfare checks on the elderly are more than just a knock on the door.
“Attention should be given to making sure that adequate medications and a supply of nonperishable food along with sufficient drinking water is available,” Senior Connections’ Thelma Watson explained.
If you’re older and live alone, keep emergency numbers readily accessible in case of an emergency and know of nearby emergency shelters communities have put in place.
Older adults should call 911 in case of an emergency. For non-emergencies, call Senior Connections at 804-343-3000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.