Battle of Chester takes center stage as Game of the Week

Goins has a point. The Skyhawks have won ten of the last eleven meetings, and 14 of the last 16. Thomas Dale’s only wins in that span came during its 2009 playoff run to the state championship and in the 2016 regular season. This year, the Knights come in boasting some experience and a lot of talent, while the 2019 Skyhawks are younger, but no matter what the roster or the records say, both Bird and the Knights know what’s coming their way.