13-year-old girl with history of running away reported missing

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has a history of running away from home.
Samantha Wright, 13, was last seen at her home in Mineral just before midnight Tuesday. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff’s office said she has run away in the past and was found at a friend’s home in Louisa each time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234.
