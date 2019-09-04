13-year-old girl with history of running away reported missing

Samantha Wright. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 4, 2019 at 7:04 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 7:05 PM

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has a history of running away from home.

Samantha Wright, 13, was last seen at her home in Mineral just before midnight Tuesday. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office said she has run away in the past and was found at a friend’s home in Louisa each time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234.

