VCU basketball schedule includes 15 nationally televised conference games
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 4, 2019 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 3:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s defense of its Atlantic 10 Conference championship will play on national TV.

The Rams released their scheduled for the 2019-20 season with 15 nationally televised conference games, including four on Friday nights on the ESPN family of networks.

VCU won the A-10 regular season conference championship with a 16-2 conference record last season and will be on ESPN 2and ESPNU a combined five times in A-10 play with eight CBS Sports Network appearances and two game on NBC Sports Network.

The Rams’ conference slate starts Jan. 2 against Fordham at the Siegel Center in Richmond. VCU will play the University of Richmond Jan. 28 and Feb. 15. Both of those games will be aired by CBS Sports Network.

Additionally, VCU will play out of conference games against LSU on ESPN2 and Purdue and Florida State/Tennessee on CBS Sports Network.

VCU’s full schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV

Oct. 26 TBA (Exhibition) 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) TBA

Nov. 8 NORTH TEXAS TBA

Nov. 13 LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 17 ^JACKSONVILLE STATE TBA

Nov. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST TBA

Nov. 25 ^ALABAMA STATE TBA

Nov. 29 &vs. Purdue 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

Nov. 30 &vs. Florida St./Tennessee 4/7 p.m. **CBSSN

Dec. 7 OLD DOMINION TBA

Dec. 15 MISSOURI STATE TBA

Dec. 18 at Charleston TBA

Dec. 21 at Wichita State TBA

Dec. 29 LOYOLA (Md.) 5 p.m. NBCSN

Jan. 2 *FORDHAM TBA

Jan. 5 *at George Mason Noon NBCSN

Jan. 11 *RHODE ISLAND TBA CBSSN

Jan. 14 *at Dayton TBA CBSSN

Jan. 18 *ST. BONAVENTURE TBA CBSSN

Jan. 21 *at Saint Joseph’s 9 p.m. CBSSN

Jan. 25 *at La Salle Noon NBCSN

Jan. 28 *RICHMOND 7 p.m. CBSSN

Jan. 31 *at Rhode Island 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 7 *DAVIDSON 7 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 12 *GEORGE MASON 7 p.m. ESPNU

Feb. 15 *at Richmond TBA CBSSN

Feb. 18 *DAYTON 8:30 p.m. CBSSN

Feb. 21 *at Saint Louis 9 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 26 *at Massachusetts TBA

Feb. 29 *GEORGE WASHINGTON TBA CBSSN

March 3 *DUQUESNE TBA

March 6 *at Davidson TBA ESPN2

March 11 A-10 Tournament First Round TBD

March 12 A-10 Tournament Second Round TBD NBCSN

March 13 A-10 Tournament Quarterfinals TBD NBCSN

March 14 A-10 Tournament Semifinals TBD CBSSN

March 15 A-10 Championship TBA CBS

Home games in CAPS and played at the Stuart C. Siegel Center

* - Denotes Atlantic 10 Conference game

^ – Emerald Coast Classic campus game

& - Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)

** - Championship Game broadcast on CBS Sports Network

All times Eastern Standard Time (EST) and subject to change.

