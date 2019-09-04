VCU basketball schedule includes 15 nationally televised conference games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s defense of its Atlantic 10 Conference championship will play on national TV.
The Rams released their scheduled for the 2019-20 season with 15 nationally televised conference games, including four on Friday nights on the ESPN family of networks.
VCU won the A-10 regular season conference championship with a 16-2 conference record last season and will be on ESPN 2and ESPNU a combined five times in A-10 play with eight CBS Sports Network appearances and two game on NBC Sports Network.
The Rams’ conference slate starts Jan. 2 against Fordham at the Siegel Center in Richmond. VCU will play the University of Richmond Jan. 28 and Feb. 15. Both of those games will be aired by CBS Sports Network.
Additionally, VCU will play out of conference games against LSU on ESPN2 and Purdue and Florida State/Tennessee on CBS Sports Network.
VCU’s full schedule is below:
DATE OPPONENT TIME TV
Oct. 26 TBA (Exhibition) 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) TBA
Nov. 8 NORTH TEXAS TBA
Nov. 13 LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 17 ^JACKSONVILLE STATE TBA
Nov. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST TBA
Nov. 25 ^ALABAMA STATE TBA
Nov. 29 &vs. Purdue 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
Nov. 30 &vs. Florida St./Tennessee 4/7 p.m. **CBSSN
Dec. 7 OLD DOMINION TBA
Dec. 15 MISSOURI STATE TBA
Dec. 18 at Charleston TBA
Dec. 21 at Wichita State TBA
Dec. 29 LOYOLA (Md.) 5 p.m. NBCSN
Jan. 2 *FORDHAM TBA
Jan. 5 *at George Mason Noon NBCSN
Jan. 11 *RHODE ISLAND TBA CBSSN
Jan. 14 *at Dayton TBA CBSSN
Jan. 18 *ST. BONAVENTURE TBA CBSSN
Jan. 21 *at Saint Joseph’s 9 p.m. CBSSN
Jan. 25 *at La Salle Noon NBCSN
Jan. 28 *RICHMOND 7 p.m. CBSSN
Jan. 31 *at Rhode Island 7 p.m. ESPN2/U
Feb. 7 *DAVIDSON 7 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 12 *GEORGE MASON 7 p.m. ESPNU
Feb. 15 *at Richmond TBA CBSSN
Feb. 18 *DAYTON 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
Feb. 21 *at Saint Louis 9 p.m. ESPN2/U
Feb. 26 *at Massachusetts TBA
Feb. 29 *GEORGE WASHINGTON TBA CBSSN
March 3 *DUQUESNE TBA
March 6 *at Davidson TBA ESPN2
March 11 A-10 Tournament First Round TBD
March 12 A-10 Tournament Second Round TBD NBCSN
March 13 A-10 Tournament Quarterfinals TBD NBCSN
March 14 A-10 Tournament Semifinals TBD CBSSN
March 15 A-10 Championship TBA CBS
Home games in CAPS and played at the Stuart C. Siegel Center
* - Denotes Atlantic 10 Conference game
^ – Emerald Coast Classic campus game
& - Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)
** - Championship Game broadcast on CBS Sports Network
All times Eastern Standard Time (EST) and subject to change.
