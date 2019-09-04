University of Richmond announces 2019-20 Men’s Basketball schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - University of Richmond will play at least nine nationally televised games and face at least five opponents who competed in last year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.
“We’ve created an ambitious schedule and I’m really pleased with the results.” said head coach Chris Mooney. “We’re going to face some excellent opponents during the non-conference portion of our schedule and that’s exactly what we need to prepare us for what I think will be an extremely competitive Atlantic 10 season.”
Every game is scheduled to appear on national television or ESPN+, with broadcast details yet to be announced for the Holiday Hoops Fest in Washington, D.C.
The full Spider’s scheduled is listed below:
- November 8 ST. FRANCIS (PA)
- November 14th VANDERBILT
- November 17th CAL-STATE NORTHRIDGE
- November 22nd McNEESE STATE
- November 25th Wisconsin# (ESPN)
- November 26th Auburn/New Mexico# (ESPN)
- November 30th BOSTON COLLEGE (NBCSN)
- December 3rd at Hampton
- December 8th SOUTH ALABAMA
- December 14th CHARLESTON (NBCSN)
- December 18th at Old Dominion
- December 22nd Radford^
- December 29th at Alabama
- January 2nd SAINT JOSEPH'S
- January 5th at Rhode Island
- January 11th SAINT LOUIS
- January 14th at Davidson (ESPNU)
- January 18th at George Mason (NBCSN)
- January 22nd LA SALLE
- January 25th DAYTON
- January 28th at VCU* (CBSSN)
- February 1st GEORGE WASHINGTON
- February 8th at Fordham
- February 12th at La Salle
- February 15th VCU* (CBSSN)
- February 19th GEORGE MASON
- February 22nd at St. Bonaventure (NBCSN)
- February 26th at George Washington
- February 29th MASSACHUSETTS
- March 3rd DAVIDSON
- March 6th at Duquesne
# Legends Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
^ Holiday Hoops Fest (Washington, D.C.)
* Lumber Liquidators Capital City Classic
Note, home games are capitalized.
